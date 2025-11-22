World’s top companies for women revealed in new global ranking

A new global ranking has unveiled the world’s top companies for women, released alongside data indicating a looming crisis in female workforce retention.

The list revealed by Forbes highlights employers excelling in supporting women, as major data shows nearly 40% of women plan to leave their current jobs within two years.

A comprehensive analysis based on the survey of around 120,000 women across 36 countries, investigated companies on the basis of critical factors including pay equity, opportunities for advancement, work-life balance, and response to discrimination concerns.

Another prominent factor that was considered during the analysis was percentage of women in leadership positions and public perception of each company’s commitment to gender equality.

The top 20 companies leading the 2025 global ranking are:

Microsoft (IT Software & Services), United States Roche Holding (Drugs & Biotechnology), Switzerland National Bank of Canada (Banking and Financial Services), Canada Hewlett Packard Enterprise (IT Software & Service), United States IKEA (Retail and Wholesale), Netherlands L’Oréal (Packaged Goods), France Deloitte (Professional Services), United Kingdom/ United States Nike (Clothing, Shoes, Sport Equipment), United States Netflix (Media and Advertising), United States Apple (Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering), United States MAIF (Insurance), France Unilever (Packaged Goods), United Kingdom CIBC (Banking and Financial Services), Canada Fidelity Investments (Banking and Financial Services), United States Clorox (Retail and Wholesale), United States Coca-Cola (Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco), United States H&M - Hennes & Mauritz (Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment), Sweden Mondi (Engineering, Manufacturing), United Kingdom Adidas (Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment), Germany The Estée Lauder Companies (Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials), United States

The ranking follows the Deloitte Global 2025 Women @ Work survey where data from 7,500 women across 15 countries reveals alarming trends driving female talent away from workplaces.

The results indicate that only 5% of respondents plan to stay with their current employer long-term with lack of work-life balance (30%), inadequate pay (28%), and insufficient flexibility (27%) as major reasons to leave their jobs.

Another disturbing trend was major safety concerns with almost one-third of women worried about personal safety at work and 20% reporting harassment from colleagues