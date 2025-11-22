 
Geo News

World's top companies for women revealed in new global ranking

Global index names top companies for women to work for

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

World’s top companies for women revealed in new global ranking
World’s top companies for women revealed in new global ranking

A new global ranking has unveiled the world’s top companies for women, released alongside data indicating a looming crisis in female workforce retention.

The list revealed by Forbes highlights employers excelling in supporting women, as major data shows nearly 40% of women plan to leave their current jobs within two years.

A comprehensive analysis based on the survey of around 120,000 women across 36 countries, investigated companies on the basis of critical factors including pay equity, opportunities for advancement, work-life balance, and response to discrimination concerns.

Another prominent factor that was considered during the analysis was percentage of women in leadership positions and public perception of each company’s commitment to gender equality.

The top 20 companies leading the 2025 global ranking are:

  1. Microsoft (IT Software & Services), United States
  2. Roche Holding (Drugs & Biotechnology), Switzerland
  3. National Bank of Canada (Banking and Financial Services), Canada
  4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (IT Software & Service), United States
  5. IKEA (Retail and Wholesale), Netherlands
  6. L’Oréal (Packaged Goods), France
  7. Deloitte (Professional Services), United Kingdom/ United States
  8. Nike (Clothing, Shoes, Sport Equipment), United States
  9. Netflix (Media and Advertising), United States
  10. Apple (Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering), United States
  11. MAIF (Insurance), France
  12. Unilever (Packaged Goods), United Kingdom
  13. CIBC (Banking and Financial Services), Canada
  14. Fidelity Investments (Banking and Financial Services), United States
  15. Clorox (Retail and Wholesale), United States
  16. Coca-Cola (Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco), United States
  17. H&M - Hennes & Mauritz (Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment), Sweden
  18. Mondi (Engineering, Manufacturing), United Kingdom
  19. Adidas (Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment), Germany
  20. The Estée Lauder Companies (Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials), United States

The ranking follows the Deloitte Global 2025 Women @ Work survey where data from 7,500 women across 15 countries reveals alarming trends driving female talent away from workplaces.

The results indicate that only 5% of respondents plan to stay with their current employer long-term with lack of work-life balance (30%), inadequate pay (28%), and insufficient flexibility (27%) as major reasons to leave their jobs.

Another disturbing trend was major safety concerns with almost one-third of women worried about personal safety at work and 20% reporting harassment from colleagues

More From Viral

Bitcoin heads for worst month since 2022 amid broad crypto selloff
Bitcoin heads for worst month since 2022 amid broad crypto selloff
Usman Khawaja ruled out of opening bat in Ashes after bizarre toilet break rule
Usman Khawaja ruled out of opening bat in Ashes after bizarre toilet break rule
Greyhound racing's icon Fernando Bale passes away at 12
Greyhound racing's icon Fernando Bale passes away at 12
Birmingham plans world's first stadium with both retractable roof, movable pitch
Birmingham plans world's first stadium with both retractable roof, movable pitch
UK immigration rules overhaul: What new ‘earned settlement' model means
UK immigration rules overhaul: What new ‘earned settlement' model means
Fatima Bosch: Journey of resilience that defined Miss Universe 2025 video
Fatima Bosch: Journey of resilience that defined Miss Universe 2025
NASA confirms interstellar object is a comet, not alien craft
NASA confirms interstellar object is a comet, not alien craft
Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?' video
Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?'
Venezuela's oil output threat: Key upgrader ablaze for second time in weeks video
Venezuela's oil output threat: Key upgrader ablaze for second time in weeks