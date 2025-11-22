Chaos erupts in Chicago loop: Six wounded in shootings following Christmas tree lighting

A festive evening celebrating the start of the holiday season in downtown Chicago turned to chaos and violence Friday night, November 21, when two separate shootings wounded at least six people.

The unfortunate incidents took place just hours after the city's official Christmas tree was illuminated in Millennium Park.

The events occurred near the Chicago Theatre and on Adams and Dearborn streets around 10:00 p.m. (local time), sent panicked crowds felling and prompted a massive police response.

As per Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward), the violence unfolded amid a large group of around 300 juveniles who were “rioting” in the area.

The number of casualties were confirmed by Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern who asserted that all six people are believed to be teenagers or young adults.

The first incident took place near State and Randolph streets at around 9:50 p.m. (local time) and the second followed about thirty minutes later near Adams Dearborn.

Alderman Hopkins, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated: “300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso. Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized.”

The violence marred an otherwise busy and cheerful night downtown, which had drawn a large cross for the annual Christmas tree lighting and the opening of Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza, which had closed at 9:00 p.m.

This marks the second consecutive year that the holiday weekend has been scarred by violence.

On November 23, 2024, a woman was wounded in a shooting outside the Macy’s on State Street following the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

As of now, no arrests have been announced with investigations into the incidents remaining ongoing.