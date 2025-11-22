YouTuber Brandon Buckingham in ICU with multiple organ failure

Popular content creator Brandon Buckingham, who hosts The Buckingham Show, has issued a grave health update from a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), unveiling that his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys are failing.

The health update was given via a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 2, writing, “In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.”

The update sent waves of concern through his over 1.2 million YouTube fan base, who flooded the comments with messages of support and prayers for his quick recovery.

This decline in health follows a previous scare when on November 20, he posted, “doctor believes i have tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, and/or liver failure. pray for me guys.”

Buckingham is known for his man-on-the-street interviews and his documentary style videos.

He was a full-time elementary school art teacher but left his job to pursue a full-time career on YouTube.

His content often blends lighthearted adventures with deeper social issues.

As of now, the exact cause of his sudden health decline remains unclear.