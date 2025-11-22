'Roofman' stars celebrate major update of movie

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum promote ‘Roofman’

Back in October, Roofman was released. But its stars, Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum, is continuing to promote it.



Their latest promotion is for the digital release of the crime drama. The event was held at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills.

Apart from the duo, Italian actress Silvia Bottini and producers Alex Orlovsky and Lynette Howell Taylor were also present.

It is worth noting that Roofman is inspired by the true events of a real-life robber, Jeffrey Mancher, played by Channing.

As a main lead, the star previously told Hello! that his daughter, Everly, was a key support to him on set.

"I mean, my daughter came to set – and my daughter's never been into a Toys 'R' Us. She's 12 and they're all gone," he continued.

"She was running around, picking up everything and playing with everything," the actor said.

Further, Derek Cianfrance serves as the director, whose logline reads, “After escaping from prison, former soldier and professional thief Jeffrey Manchester finds a hideout inside a Toys ‘R’ Us, surviving undetected for months while planning his next move."

"However, when Jeffrey falls for a divorced mom, his double life starts to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”