Lenny Kravitz faces ‘wild' encounter during Brisbane show

Lenny Kravitz just experienced a nightmare on stage!

The Always on The Run singer is currently on his Blue Electric Light tour and recently performed in Brisbane at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday night.

However, one crazed fan charged at Lenny and has now gone home with a unique memento.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Lenny revealed that the fan had managed to rip four of his trademark dreadlocks from his head.

He said that the incident occurred when he walked into the crowd to perform his 1989 hit Let Love Rule.

“Brisbane, that was wild,” Lenny began the clip.

“So, when I went out for Let Love Rule, a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head,” the singer revealed.

The rocker added: “You know how hard you’ve got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn baby!”

Despite the unexpected trim, Lenny said he would not be deterred from interacting with the crowd during the track.

“I’m not going to stop coming out there for Let Love Rule because that’s our moment together,” he said enthusiastically.

“Brisbane you’re wild. I love you,” Lenny Kravitz positively concluded.

A fan took to the comments sections and expressed how they feel his pain, typing: “I can feel the pain right through me; both physically and emotionally. A big, energetic, and protective hug.”