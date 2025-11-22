Amanda Holden reacts to her name being used in fraud

Amanda Holden shares scammers used her name to defraud

Scammers nearly defrauded a vulnerable man in selling his house. Here, Amanda Holden enters, as the con artists duped the person using her name.



The British star now appears on the latest episode of Scam Interceptors, a BBC show, to describe her reaction to the incident.

It was a ‘romance fraud’, the Britain’s Got Talent presenter shares, adding the scammers promised to live with her if he sold his house.

He believed “the proceeds of the sale were then going to come to me and we were going to live together,” she shared.

Amana, however, undoubtedly said it was a fraud, as someone was impersonating her. “Obviously, this was never going to happen. The first I heard about it all was from the police. The scammers were going to pocket all his money.”

As soon as she got the air of it, the actress said she fully cooperated with the police, “I felt personally responsible for his wellbeing, so tried to help the police in every way I could”.

Luckily, her relatives got in touch with the authorities, who saved him at the eleventh hour. “Brilliantly, he saw sense just in the nick of time and did not sell his home. He realised that there was no relationship with me directly.”

Learning from this incident, Amanda, on the show, concludes, “It made me realise that my profile is out there being used for all sorts of bad reasons, so I thought if I can use my profile for good, and draw attention to the week of scam programming, then that could only be a positive thing.”