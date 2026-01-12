World on edge as US–Russia nuclear treaty set to end in 2026

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between the United States (U.S.) and Russia, signed in 2010, is set to expire on February 6, 2026. This has intensified worries about a possible arms race amid increasing geopolitical tensions.

New START limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems maintained by each side. It also restricts each side from increasing their deployed warheads beyond the 1,550 mark.

New START is one of the eight such agreements between the two countries. In the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war and other geopolitical conflicts, if the treaty does not get renewed, it will mark the end to 50 years of nuclear arms control effects.

According to the Daily Mail, the U.S. and Russia collectively hold 87 percent of the world’s nuclear arsenal. If they decide to operate independently without mutual restrictions, this might start another arms race, prompting other great powers to expand their nuclear arsenals for security reasons.

Experts have warned that at times when both the Russian and U.S. governments are unpredictable, the absence of a vital global arms control framework can prove catastrophic for the world.

The treaty itself cannot be extended as it allowed only one extension, that was availed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Joe Biden in 2021 for five years.

President Trump has however expressed hopes to formulate a new and “better” agreement. In an interview with New York Times on Wednesday, he said, “If it expires, it expires. We will just do a better agreement.”

Trump added that since China has the fastest growing nuclear arsenal it should also be included in the new treaty.