Disney tries to remove 'Zootopia 2' puns

'Zootopia 2' is to be released on November 26

By
Sadaf Naushad
|

November 22, 2025

Zootopia 2 to have ‘billion’ puns
Zootopia 2 to have ‘billion’ puns

Disney bosses tried to put a pun limit on Zootropolis also known as Zootopia.

Writer and co-director Jared Bush - who has returned for a highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved 2016 animated hit, admitted the team behind the first film ignored a note they were given to stick to a certain number of puns in the script.

He told SFX magazine: "I do love a pun. On the first film, we got a note that said, 'You can have a total of five puns in this movie.'”

"This is absolutely true. It was early on. We disregarded that note and put a billion in there,” he added.

In the upcoming sequel - which sees Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as rabbit Judy Hopps and fox Nick Wilde - they have taken things to another level.

As well as puns in the dialogue and character names, viewers will also get a kick out of version signs in the background for reimagined animal versions of iconic brands.

From Gnucci, Tommy Swillfigure and Urban Snoutfitters to a Snarly Davidson, Cattlelac car and the subtly-done Barns and Noble, the team have had a lot of fun.

Bush added: "I think there are a lot of people at Disney who love puns.”

"Cory Loftis is our production designer. He also loves them and he's in charge of all the signage you see in-world,” he said, adding, "You'll see a ton of advertisements and brand labels. It is aggressive and we love it."

He didn't want to give away any surprises, but Bush admitted some of his favourite puns appear when Nick is looking at an in-universe streaming platform.

He teased: "At one point, Nick Wilde goes on something called HuluZoo, which is a streaming service.”

"I don't want to spoil what they are, but everything in there is a gem. Pay close attention. Our mystery isn't just set in the modern day. It actually goes back in time to some of the creation of Zootropolis.

"It really feels like it's from a century ago,” Bush concluded.

