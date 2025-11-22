Jonathan Bailey's cheeky reaction after being called by his new title steals the spotlight

Jonathan Bailey drops fun, flirty reply after being called by THIS new title of his

Jonathan Bailey responded in a light, joking way to a fan who called him “Se*iest Man Alive.”

At the premiere of Wicked: For Good in New York City, one of the ardent fans of the 37-year-old English actor gave him a shout-out on the red carpet in order to celebrate his recent title of “Se*iest Man Alive” given by PEOPLE magazine.

In a video circulating on social media, the admirer who goes by the name Francis Dominic saw Bailey at the event and shouted, "Yeah, Sexiest Man Alive," which made him turn around and respond with a playful smile.

Dominic aimed the camera at himself and exclaimed in a joyful tone, "That was for me.” The situation amused the crowd awaiting to see their favorite stars.

He also added a caption under his post that read, "ME CASUALLY FLIRTING WITH @jbayleaf AKA THE SE*IEST MAN ALIVE?!?!?!?!”

“Yeah, my night is insane.. Y’ALL SEEN THAT SMOLDER HE GAVE ME?!?!? Oh what are Mister Bailey...," Dominic, a social media influencer, concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jurassic World Rebirth star was given his own Lego mini-figure that suited his look on the PEOPLE cover crowning him Se*iest Man Alive at the Manhattan premiere of Wicked: For Good.

"That is so good. Oh my goodness me,” Jonathan Bailey smilingly reacted.