Matthew Rhys says THIS habit of Claire Danes bugged him on 'The Beast in Me' set

Matthew Rhys openly shares his dislike for Claire Danes' THIS habit that he faced while shooting for 'The Beast in Me' set

November 22, 2025

Matthew Rhys has finally lifted the curtain on one particular thing about Claire Danes that grates on him.

On Friday, November 7, the 51-year-old Welsh actor and the 46-year-old American actress attended Netflix’s FYSEE Fall Edit for The Beast in Me, where they chatted with PEOPLE magazine.

Rhys, who is portraying Nile Jarvis opposite Danes’ Aggie Wiggs in The Beast in Me, got honest about his relationship with his costar and revealed her one habit that riles him up.

He said of the Romeo and Juliet star, “The capacity she has for perfectionism is infuriating.”

“She is professional to the nth degree,” The Edge of Love actor stated.

When the same question came at her, Danes gave a simple answer by quipping, “Really nothing. Truly. I’m not being diplomatic.”

"He really is just a lovely guy in addition to being a brilliant actor. There was no friction ... We saved all of it for the television screen,” she gushed over Rhys.

For those unaware, both actors, who are neighbours with a relationship of pursuit and evasion in the recently released drama series, are close friends in real life.

While speaking with Extra TV, Danes admitted that sharing a screen with The Americans alum on The Beast in Me turned out to be a “very pleasant” experience.

“I do think those pieces tend to kind of breed a greater sense of fun on set just cause you need to release the valve a bit after cut,” Matthew Rhys said.

It is pertinent to mention that The Beast in Me is currently streaming on Netflix, as all episodes were dropped at once on the streaming platform on November 13, 2025.

