Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's deal with Firm revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor agreed to drop his titles in exchange for his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, getting more royal duties and retaining their titles.

The former Duke of York gave up the use of his titles in October, days before it was announced that the King had initiated the official process to strip him of all his titles, including “prince.”

However, according to experts, the former prince only agreed to be publicly humiliated over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein after being assured that his daughters would retain their status as royals.

Daily Mail’s Richard Eden wrote: "It was agreed that not only would there be no action taken by the King against Beatrice and Eugenie, 35, but they would be allowed to accept new official royal roles surrendered."

Royal commentator Helena Chard told Fox News: "He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life."

"Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the Royal Family. He was furious when his daughters lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals," Helena continued.

"As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge," she added, and remarked, "They will also be free from his muddy waters."