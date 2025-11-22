Love of horses brings Princess Anne, Zara Tindall together for rare appearance in London

Zara Tindall on Friday joined her mother, Princess Anne, for a rare joint royal engagement in London.

According to local media, the mother-daughter duo attended the World Horse Welfare Annual Conference.

Held at the Royal Geographical Society, the event brought together international specialists to examine the latest research into horse behaviour and wellbeing.

Anne, the president of the charity since 2000, presided over a programme that invited delegates to consider “the world through the horse’s eyes”.

Her daughter Zara Tindall, who is a long-standing patron of the charity, contributed to the closing panel, reflecting on what the world looks like through the eyes of a horse.

She said, “I think seeing through their eyes is all about partnership, it’s feeling them every day and how different they come out, being receptive to that and working with that.”

World Horse Welfare provides rescue, rehabilitation and advocacy programmes and works closely with governments, veterinary bodies and sporting organisations.



