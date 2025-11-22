 
Geo News

Love of horses brings Princess Anne, Zara Tindall together for rare appearance in London

Princess Anne was accompanied by Zara Tindall to an event in London on Friday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Zara Tindall on Friday joined her mother, Princess Anne, for a rare joint royal engagement in London.

According to local media, the mother-daughter duo attended the World Horse Welfare Annual Conference.

Held at the Royal Geographical Society, the event brought together international specialists to examine the latest research into horse behaviour and wellbeing.

Anne,  the president of the charity since 2000, presided over a programme that invited delegates to consider “the world through the horse’s eyes”. 

Princess Anne with her daughter Zara Tindall
Princess Anne with her daughter Zara Tindall 

Her daughter Zara Tindall, who is a long-standing patron of the charity, contributed to the closing panel, reflecting on what the world looks like through the eyes of a horse.

She said, “I think seeing through their eyes is all about partnership, it’s feeling them every day and how different they come out, being receptive to that and working with that.”

World Horse Welfare provides rescue, rehabilitation and advocacy programmes and works closely with governments, veterinary bodies and sporting organisations.


More From Royals

Meghan Markle reciprocates Kris Jenner's kind gesture following photos controversy
Meghan Markle reciprocates Kris Jenner's kind gesture following photos controversy
Meghan Markle's recent move dubbed 'slap to late Queen's memory' video
Meghan Markle's recent move dubbed 'slap to late Queen's memory'
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'secret' plan to 'live like royalty again' exposed
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'secret' plan to 'live like royalty again' exposed
Sarah Ferguson sets Palace alarm bells ringing: 'Now it's Fergie's time'
Sarah Ferguson sets Palace alarm bells ringing: 'Now it's Fergie's time'
Meghan Markle shows title means 'everything to her' with new move video
Meghan Markle shows title means 'everything to her' with new move
King Charles THIS decision 'deepened rift' between Prince William, Harry video
King Charles THIS decision 'deepened rift' between Prince William, Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'priority' for next year revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'priority' for next year revealed
'Toxic brand' Sarah Ferguson 'has a bleak future in England' after another hammer blow
'Toxic brand' Sarah Ferguson 'has a bleak future in England' after another hammer blow
King Charles takes on one important detail ahead Christmas celebration
King Charles takes on one important detail ahead Christmas celebration