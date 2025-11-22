 
James Cameron recalls his wish for 'Jurassic Park' movie

Ultimately, Steven Spielberg directed the classic 'Jurassic Park' film

Geo News Digital Desk
November 22, 2025

James Cameron almost directed 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg is well-known for bringing dinosaurs to life on the big screen long after they were gone.

But another legendary director has his eyes set on the franchise: James Cameron.

This, he explains in an interview with Empire magazine, is that he was reading Michael Crichton’s novel—on which the Jurassic Park franchise was based—and he immediately liked it so much that he called the author’s agent.

“I got sent Jurassic Park — the [Michael] Crichton novel. It arrived on a Friday afternoon, and I was halfway through it on Saturday," the filmmaker shares.

He continues, "I got to the scene in the book where the kids are in the Jeep and they get flipped upside-down and trapped, and the Tyrannosaurus comes up and licks the windshield because it can smell them inside." 

“I called up the agent and I said, ‘I’m buying the book!’ And he said, ‘Too late, Steven Spielberg just got it.’” 

Regarding what he had in mind for the movie, James said it was ultimately better that Steven had to direct it.

“He made the version that would have spoken to me as an eight-year-old, when I thought dinosaurs were the coolest thing in the world. And that’s the movie that should have been made,” he shares..

It is worth noting that Jurassic Park came out in 1993. 

