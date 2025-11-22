 
Geo News

Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'

Benedict Cumberbatch also talked about the impact of social media on kids

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Benedict Cumberbatch shares thoughts on mens inability to manage emotion
Benedict Cumberbatch shares thoughts on men's 'inability to manage emotion'

Benedict Cumberbatch is pointing out how social media is affecting children as well as the "male inability to manage emotion."

Cumberbatch spoke about these topics while talking about his new film The Thing With Feathers, which is based on Grief is the Thing With Feathers by Max Porter. 

The story follows a dad-of-two who loses his wife and is unable to express his grief, so sometimes he yells at his kids, and other times he’s bottling up his emotions.

"I think it’s really important to have the conversation around the male inability to manage emotion," the Sherlock star said in an interview with The Independent, adding, "and how easily co-opted it is into pretty awful causes, whether it be incel culture, riot culture, or blame culture – where your problem is not your problem, it’s that person’s over there. I think it’s so important to realise, ‘No, it’s OK, you can take responsibility, you can also be a mess, you can also be vulnerable to human emotions, and you can feel stuff at a very profound level.’ This is all there in this film. And it’s also about the mess that men make of their lives without women."

In the film, his 10-year-old sons depict kindness and good nature. The actor noted that children are naturally empathetic.

"Media is co-opting children so early," said Cumberbatch. "And it is because of the devices we have in our hands. We have to control the access that they provide to all of us. We can’t just go, ‘Well, let’s give a smartphone to our kids and see what happens.’ Look what’s happened to an entire generation."

"Children have an extraordinary ability to be empaths without any lived experience or promptings. They just go to you and give you love, unasked for, and it’s regenerated, without any input or feedback from you, necessarily, to bolster that," he shared. 

The Thing with Feathers was released on November 21. 

More From Entertainment

James Cameron recalls his wish for 'Jurassic Park' movie
James Cameron recalls his wish for 'Jurassic Park' movie
'Wicked: For Good' director reveals why he opted for demure approach with 'As Long As You're Mine'
'Wicked: For Good' director reveals why he opted for demure approach with 'As Long As You're Mine'
Matthew Rhys says THIS habit of Claire Danes bugged him on 'The Beast in Me' set
Matthew Rhys says THIS habit of Claire Danes bugged him on 'The Beast in Me' set
Gavin Casalegno reveals one worry about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie video
Gavin Casalegno reveals one worry about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's plan to win back Hollywood exposed
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's plan to win back Hollywood exposed
Tom Holland, Zendaya expecting their first child? video
Tom Holland, Zendaya expecting their first child?
Kelsea Ballerini thought THIS of Chase Stokes right before breaking up
Kelsea Ballerini thought THIS of Chase Stokes right before breaking up
Diana Keaton's last moments come to light in heart-stopping reveal
Diana Keaton's last moments come to light in heart-stopping reveal
Amanda Holden reacts to her name being used in fraud
Amanda Holden reacts to her name being used in fraud