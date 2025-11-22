 
Geo News

'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul makes a decision regarding his character Powerplex ahead of 'Invincible' season four

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Aaron Paul hangs up Powerplex boots in Invincible after S3
Aaron Paul hangs up Powerplex boots in 'Invincible' after S3

In Invincible, Aaron Paul plays the supervillain Powerplex, a character he says has now become too mentally exhausting for him.

This leads him to share that he is leaving the show, though he has high regard for the animated superhero show.

Speaking to the Kinda Funny Games podcast, he shares, "I did a couple of episodes, and they asked me to come back for next season, but I've got to tell you...that show, I'm such a fan of. I watch every episode. I love.”

But given Powerplex being a tragic villain and his emotional story leading Aaron to share, “It was just way too gruelling on my psyche. It was such an emotional...I have such respect for what they're doing.”

The Breaking Bad star further describes the challenge he faced playing Powerplex. 

"Powerplex is not just messing around. He's going through things. Turmoil. I put myself in that skin, and it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, to be honest."

"I didn't want to do it anymore...the thing is, everyone involved in that is amazing. What it did to me, I didn't like. I couldn't continue."

It is worth noting that Invincible introduced Powerplex in season 3. Meanwhile, it is not clear who will reprise the character after Aaron.

