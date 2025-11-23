Prince Harry hurt as Prince William advice ‘landed badly'

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift began as early as 2017, points out an expert.

The Prince and Wales and the Duke of Sussex were forever separated after the latter decided to tie the knot with Meghan Markle.

Speaking exclusively on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Katie Nicholl said: “I think the moment that we realised that there was tensions between the brothers was after I printed a story in Vanity Fair about William just urging Harry to take his time because they were engaged.

“Of course, William had taken many years before he proposed to Kate Middleton because he wanted her to be his wife. He wanted her to be able to know that this was what she wanted for her life too.

“And I think, you know, what was meant to be well-intended brotherly advice landed really badly with Harry.”

“I mean, Harry really, it really hurt him that he felt he didn’t have his brother’s backing over Meghan,” the expert noted.