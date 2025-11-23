 
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle didn't play villain in Royal fight: Expert

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were not the core of Prince William, Harry fight

Eleen Bukhari
November 23, 2025

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had nothing to do with the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, notes an expert.

The Royal wives, who have often been blamed for the estrangement of the brothers, had little role in their fight.

Royal expert Sarah Hewson tells The Sun: “Between the two couples, the Cambridges and the Sussexes, the perception was that actually the problem was between the two wives, that Meghan and Catherine did not get on, that there was a clash between them, and that was where the problems came from.

“Actually, what we now know from Harry’s multiple accounts in Netflix and in Spare and in the various interviews that he’s given, that the issues were there between the two brothers, and they were there before Meghan came on the scene.

She notes: “Perhaps Meghan was more of a catalyst for Harry, saying, enough is enough, I want to go. But it didn’t start with Meghan – there were tensions there beforehand.”

