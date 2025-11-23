 
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Sarah Ferguson finding escape from U.S Congress?

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will not entertain U.S Congress, says expert

Eleen Bukhari
November 23, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as Sarah Ferguson will not present themselves in front of the U.S Congress.

The former Duke and Duchess of York, who are documented to be associated with the late sex financier, do not have plans to travel to America

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told NewsNation: "Andrew will not respond or testify in front of Congress.

"He, or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will never travel to the United Sates again. Neither want to be arrested or forced to testify in front of Congress about their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein."

He continued: "Both of them were much friendlier with Epstein than people imagine." Mr Lownie added more leaks were soon to come out that allegedly indicate "that their friendship with Epstein began much earlier than previously thought and that it lasted much longer than people say."

