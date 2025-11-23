Sarah Ferguson's moving situation changes again: ‘Beatrice vs Eugenie'

Amid questions about Sarah Ferguson’s future home base, now that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is slated to move into King Charles’ private home at Sandringham estate, a report has come out.

It claims the news about her moving to Portugal might end up not coming to pass because there is a chance she might find something closer to home.

For those unversed with the former Duchess’ plans to move away from England, its been previously said that she may move in with one of her daughters’ Princess Eugenie at her property at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Often dubbed the ‘Hamptons of Portugal’.

As it stands, Princess Beatrice’ home in the Cotwolds might become her top contender.

According to The Mirror, the home has a newly-renovated ‘granny annexe’ on the grounds of Princess Beatrice's estate where she lives with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, soon to be 1.

The news is being delivered by a source and they claim, “The granny annexe seems to be ready to move into now.”

“It'd be perfect for Fergie, wouldn't it? The stonework has all been repointed, the gutters renovated, the woodwork nicely painted. It has its own entrance.”

Not to mention “just today, the road was blocked for a delivery of propane gas bottles for the annexe. That coincided with the first cold snap of winter.”

“So, clearly, the arrival of someone is imminent. It may not look like much of a palace on the outside, but I bet it's stunning inside.”