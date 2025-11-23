The Pussycat Dolls planning music comeback

The Pussycat Dolls eyeing brand new tour

The Pussycat Dolls are reportedly in talks to reunite and are said to be eyeing up a brand-new tour.

Kimberly Wyatt, who was part of the chart-topping girl group from 2003 to 2010, has reportedly told pals that the Dolls have finally put their differences aside and are ready to reform after their planned 2020 reunion tour was scrapped.

A source told The Sun: “Kimberly has been open about the fact the girls have sorted out their issues,” adding, “She also told pals they’ve been discussing a tour.”

“The Pussycat Dolls certainly had their differences over the years, but a comeback would send fans wild,” they further mentioned.

The group, made up of Carmit Bachar, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton, were due to tour in 2020 but plans were shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally a burlesque troupe, the Dolls evolved into a pop act in 2003 when Nicole, Melody and Kaya joined Carmit, Ashley and Jessica.

Kaya departed the following year, while Carmit left in 2008, before the group officially split in 2010.

The news comes as Kimberly Wyatt stepped out at the Hits Radio Live event at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.

She looked sensational in a black halter neck dress with a tasseled skirt, adding height with silver pointed knee-high boots as she posed on the red carpet.