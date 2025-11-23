Mary Tyler Moore's husband remembers her on their wedding day

Mary Tyler Moore's husband remembers her on what would have been their 40th

Mary Tyler Moore's husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, is remembering his late wife on their wedding day.

The 71-year-old doctor, who tied the knot with Moore on November 23, 1983, conversed with PEOPLE magazine about his collaboration with Frances Valentine's co-founder and CEO Elyce Arons to pay tribute to the late star’s style legacy.

Levine reminisced about some of the memories wrapped in warmth he made with Moore on their wedding day.

Calling to mind, he said, "In preparing for this conversation, I was looking back at pictures of Mary, her style, and how I would express what she liked, and how she came to her personal style.”

The Dick Van Dyke Show star’s husband added, “One of the things that I reflected on was the wedding dress that she designed for our wedding, because she had gone out and got some vintage lace for her wedding dress. It was peach in color with this beautiful vintage lace."

"But then, looking through our wedding album, there was a moment. I was a young cardiologist. I was a full-time faculty member in cardiology at Mount Sinai. Mary had just moved to New York in 1980. We were married in 1983, and all of her buddies from the show came to New York," Levine recalled.

He went on to admit that the guest who became part of their big day played a huge role in making it special.

"We've got these great pictures of the whole cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show who came to the wedding, as well as Mary's best buddies, and all her dance girls came," Dr. S. Robert Levine noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Mary Tyler Moore succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest, with diabetes as a contributing factor, at the age of 80 on January 25, 2017.