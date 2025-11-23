 
Geo News

Tiffany Haddish claims 'Girls Trip 2' will be filmed in 'exotic' location

Tiffany Haddish gets honest about the new location 'Girls Trip 2' will be filmed at

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Tiffany Haddish talks about Girls Trip 2 location
Tiffany Haddish talks about 'Girls Trip 2' location 

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that Girls Trip 2 will be filmed in an “exotic” new location.

On Friday, November 21, the 45-year-old American comedian and actress attended the PEOPLE and InStyle Drive-By F1 Party in Las Vegas, where she talked about the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 film and what the forthcoming project will deliver.

Haddish, who played Dina in the original movie along with Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah, told PEOPLE magazine that the top-notch cast of Girls Trip 2 will move to another fun location.

She said, “I don’t know exactly where we're going, but I know it's somewhere exotic and somewhere we don’t normally go, but we should go as much as possible.”

“That’s what I do know. We’re supposed to start shooting this summer,” The Card Counter star noted.

Notably, it came a year after Will Packer, the producer of the comedy film, stated that he has received the script for the sequel and is currently working on it.

“We actually are looking at doing an exotic locale — I can’t reveal it right now, but I do have a script for the first time,” he said, answering the question about the location where Girls Trip 2 will be filmed at.

More From Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional ahead of last 'Short n' Sweet' tour shows
Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional ahead of last 'Short n' Sweet' tour shows
The Pussycat Dolls planning music comeback
The Pussycat Dolls planning music comeback
Chappell Roan receives support from Myles Smith
Chappell Roan receives support from Myles Smith
Janelle James talks about ‘Abbott Elementary' recruitment
Janelle James talks about ‘Abbott Elementary' recruitment
Blake Lively makes ‘escape' from Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively makes ‘escape' from Justin Baldoni drama
Sydney Sweeney faces ‘hard time' with THIS thing
Sydney Sweeney faces ‘hard time' with THIS thing
Paris Hilton passes this ‘important' trait to both her children
Paris Hilton passes this ‘important' trait to both her children
Sandra Bullock steps back from Hollywood post personal loss: Report
Sandra Bullock steps back from Hollywood post personal loss: Report
Aaron Paul and wife Lauren leaving LA after wildfire damage
Aaron Paul and wife Lauren leaving LA after wildfire damage