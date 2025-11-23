Tiffany Haddish claims 'Girls Trip 2' will be filmed in 'exotic' location

Tiffany Haddish talks about 'Girls Trip 2' location

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that Girls Trip 2 will be filmed in an “exotic” new location.

On Friday, November 21, the 45-year-old American comedian and actress attended the PEOPLE and InStyle Drive-By F1 Party in Las Vegas, where she talked about the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 film and what the forthcoming project will deliver.

Haddish, who played Dina in the original movie along with Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah, told PEOPLE magazine that the top-notch cast of Girls Trip 2 will move to another fun location.

She said, “I don’t know exactly where we're going, but I know it's somewhere exotic and somewhere we don’t normally go, but we should go as much as possible.”

“That’s what I do know. We’re supposed to start shooting this summer,” The Card Counter star noted.

Notably, it came a year after Will Packer, the producer of the comedy film, stated that he has received the script for the sequel and is currently working on it.

“We actually are looking at doing an exotic locale — I can’t reveal it right now, but I do have a script for the first time,” he said, answering the question about the location where Girls Trip 2 will be filmed at.