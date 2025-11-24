 
Kate Middleton is exploring ‘new boundaries' over Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William have different plans for Prince George

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 24, 2025

Kate Middleton is exploring ‘new boundaries' over Prince George 

Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking forward to have their eldest son, Prince George, start secondary school.

Royal expert Jennie Bond predicts the couple would have already decided where will their son go to school.

Jennie told the Mirror: “Yes this is a big year ahead, as George becomes a teenager and, as William hinted when talking about phones, he’s clearly exploring a few boundaries. I suppose his new school has already been decided.

“Personally, I think it’s a great shame if he’s going to be sent away to board and I would have thought that would go against some of Catherine’s central beliefs. On the other hand, she went to boarding school and seemed to enjoy it, so I suppose she feels ready to cross that bridge with George.”

Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “I admire Catherine for practising what she preaches. She is a hands-on mum as much as she can possibly be and she has encouraged William to be a full-on dad. Obviously they are both incredibly privileged to have some choice in the matter and they’ve taken a fair bit of flak for doing things like ring-fencing school holidays as family time.”

