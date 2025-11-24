 
Prince Harry is ‘not stupid,' learning from mistakes

Eleen Bukhari
November 24, 2025

Prince Harry is more intelligent than he gives himself credit for, says an expert.

After the Duke of Sussex has been thrashed for having a low business acumen, Jennie Bond comes forward with a different opinion.

Jennie said: “Harry himself would admit that he has never been academic, but that doesn’t mean he’s stupid. I remember his mother saying that she was ‘as thick as two short planks’ but, if you met her, you would know that that was very far from the truth.”

“I think Meghan has been quite humble about her skill at starting up a new business,” she told the Mirror. “She has admitted that she has made mistakes and that she is willing to learn from them. Their new life in California has been a massive transition – particularly for Harry.”

She told Mirror: “They now seem to be settling into their separate roles, Meghan as an influencer and entrepreneur, and Harry concentrating on work with charities and causes close to his heart. To my eye, they seem pretty settled and happy. And why should anyone begrudge them that?”

