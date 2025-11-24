 
Harry, Meghan could face potential social freeze after Kris Jenner photo drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly denied Kris Jenner’s request to share their pictures on socials

Geo News Digital Desk
November 24, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may face a tricky road ahead after declining Kris Jenner’s request to share photos from her recent birthday bash.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move could strain their ties with the Kardashian matriarch.

An insider said Kris did not take it nicely when the Sussexes declined her request and may cut ties with the couple over the humiliation she faced.

If she does so, the couple’s social and financial prospects could take a hit, particularly as Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, continues to suffer due to “lackluster sales,” said the source.

“Meghan is distraught as she respects Kris, but she’s not giving up hope,” the insider said of Meghan’s reaction on the issue.

“She has already sent an apology letter and will no doubt be mailing holiday gift packages and other peace offerings to find her way back into the Kardashians’ good books,” they added.

The insider continued, “She’s hopeful it’ll all blow over and be water under the bridge soon enough. But when you cross this family there tends to be no way back and the likelihood is that they’ll be giving Harry and Meghan an extremely wide berth moving forward.

“Meghan’s not giving up but right now, it’s a nightmare as far as their social prospects go and it’s likely to cost them a lot of money, too. She really didn’t mean to upset Kris and just wants the friendship back.”

