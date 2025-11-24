Queen Camilla gave son Tom ‘worst present' for Christmas 1991

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is opening up about his worst Christmas gift.

Tom, who is Camilla’s child from her first marriage with Andrew Parker Bowles, cheekily discusses the time his mother gave him an odd present.

Tom, 50, writing for You, said: “The worst present I ever received (worse than that hideous 'Gin o'clock' sign) was back in 1991, when I asked my mother for a leather jacket.

“I wanted a proper black one with zips and attitude and swagger: Marlon Brando in The Wild One or Arnie in The Terminator. I don't think my mother got the hint.

“What I unwrapped was a toffee-brown Marks & Spencer blouson-style with a naff tartan lining. Lovejoy by way of Alan Partridge. Worse still, I had to pretend to adore it and wear the thing all day long. The shame still burns as fierce as brandy-damned plum pudding.”

