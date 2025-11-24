Prince Philip wanted to shrug off Meghan-Harry romance

Prince Philip gave a shocking reaction to Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle, it is revealed.

In a new book, ‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, historian Andrew Lownie,’ by Andrew Lownie, it is revealed that Prince Philip was not thrilled by Harry’s choice.

As per Daily Mail, Prince Philip warned: “One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."

“Idle dinner party gossip, perhaps, although it does sound like a Prince Philip bon mot,” the outlet added.

Meanwhile, expert Katie Nichols tells The Sun: “Of course, William had taken many years before he proposed to Kate Middleton because he wanted her to be his wife. He wanted her to be able to know that this was what she wanted for her life too.

“And I think, you know, what was meant to be well-intended brotherly advice landed really badly with Harry.”