Victoria and David Beckham recreate viral moment with Christmas spin

Victoria Beckham's Christmas tree surprise gets a hilarious response from David

By
Nimah Saleem
|

November 24, 2025

Victoria and David Beckham kicked off the Christmas season by recreating a hilarious viral moment from last year.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria debuted their Christmas tree decoration on Sunday, showing a large, glowing tree adorned with warm lights, ribbons, and Harper’s pastel decorations. 

“I feel like an overachiever,” Victoria joked. “It’s a big tree. We’ve never been so ready for Christmas.” The designer revealed that she secretly decorated the family Christmas tree while David was away to surprise him with a finished holiday setup when he returned.

Elsewhere in the videos, Victoria explained that she had only a few hours to pull everything together and that the pale pink and lilac baubles for this year’s look were her daughter Harper's request.

David’s entrance added a hilarious twist as he spoke while peeking from behind the door, playfully recreating his famous moment from his Netflix documentary, where he urged Victoria to “be honest.”

Hearing him, she laughed, “Oh my gosh, he’s here.” David again asked, “Be honest. Did you really do that tree?” Victoria insisted she had. His verdict: “A very nice surprise, Mrs Claus.”

The couple ended the moment with quick “I love you” exchanges.

