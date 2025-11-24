Kane Brown reacts to viral photo with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Kane Brown says photo with Swift and Kelce 'got some good traction'

Kane Brown is weighing in on the viral photo he took with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that quickly swept across social media.

The country star, 33, was at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, where he performed as a headliner, when he caught up with the press about the group photo taken at 1587 Prime, a steakhouse that Kelce and Patrick opened together in Kansas City, Mo.

“We got some good traction,” Brown told People, noting that Swift and Kelce are “the biggest couple in the world” right now.

The photo, taken in September, also included Brown’s wife, Katelyn, along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The group had gathered to celebrate Kelce and Swift’s engagement and Patrick’s 30th birthday.

Brown said the steakhouse, co-owned by Kelce and Mahomes, lived up to the hype. He described the meal as “fire,” and said the staff brought out a range of dishes to sample.

“Everything I tried was so good,” he said, recommending the restaurant and encouraging visitors to recreate the now-famous staircase photo.

Looking ahead to his F1 performance, Brown said he was excited to bring DJ duo VAVO onstage, since they previously remixed some of his tracks.