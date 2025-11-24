Hailey Bieber makes first statement after Justin Bieber's birthday snub

Hailey Bieber appeared completely unbothered after husband Justin Bieber skipped a public tribute on her birthday.

Fans were very quick to notice that the 31-year-old pop star stayed silent on social media during his wife’s special day, sparking fresh rumours online.

However, Hailey, who turned 29 on Saturday, November 22, shut down the noise with a classic cool-girl move.

The next morning, she hopped on Instagram Stories with a glowing mirror selfie, showing off her full birthday look and flashing a bright smile.

"29 [three white heart emojis] thanks for all the bday wishes," the model wrote over the photo, in which she was rocking a pair of blue jeans coupled with a silver sparkly, shimmery top, metallic heels, and a matching handbag.

Her cheerful snap silenced the chatterboxes eager to fuel a "trouble in paradise" narrative.

It is pertinent to note that, to some extent, the wild theories weren’t entirely baseless as the Baby hitmaker had been active on social media just days before Hailey’s birthday but stayed totally quiet once the big day arrived.

While fans questioned his silence, it is believed he may have simply chosen to celebrate privately rather than broadcast the moment online.

Notably, the Sorry singer has frequently shown support for his wife and often celebrates her wins with heartfelt words.

In fact, only days before her birthday, he posted very intimate photos of the two from their close pal Kendall Jenner’s recent birthday bash.

Public tribute or not, Hailey clearly had no complaints, at least according to the joyful updates she shared with her followers over the weekend.

And while Justin remained silent, she was showered with love from her A-list friends, including Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey and Kylie Jenner.

In addition, Justine Skye, Camila Morrone, Eddie Benjamin, and Owen Thiele sent her heartfelt birthday messages to make her day even more memorable.