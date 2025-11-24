Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker call it quits after 11 years of marriage

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker announced separation after 11 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her producer husband tied the knot in April 2014.

Once the heart breaking news broke out, Burruss revealed to the People magazine that, "After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce."

She called the decision "difficult and emotional" adding that her main focus remains on "protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect."

Burruss further asked her fans and people who supported her throughout these years for "privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family."

She added, "I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth."

The broken couple first met on fourth season of RHOA in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2013. Then the following year they got married.

During their marriage, the pair welcomed two children, son Ace and daughter Blaze. Both also have children from previous relationships, Burruss' daughter Riley and Tucker's daughter Kaela.

Once the news went viral on internet, many fans speculated Mama Joyce (Joyce Jones, mother of Burruss) for contributing to her daughter’s and Tucker’s separation. The now-estranged couple had one of most difficult and dramatic in-law relationship.

A fan wrote on Reddit, “Mama Joyce is gonna be even more smug now which makes me SICK.”

Joyce was extremely protective of Burruss throughout her marriage. During season five – seven, she repeatedly called Tucker “a gold digger” and an “opportunist”, who was after her daughter’s money.

Following the split, Burruss returns to Broadway this December for & Juliet musical and also continues to expand her business and other tasks.