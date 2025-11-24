Andy Ritcher reacts to Whitney Leavitt's sudden exit from ‘DWTS'

Andy Ritcher reacts to Whitney Leavitt on sudden exit from ‘DWTS'

Whitney Leavitt, known for starring in reality TV show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was left devastated after her sudden elimination from Dancing with the Stars, season 34.

The TikToker, despite having high scores and receiving praises from the judges, said goodbye to the show during the semi-finals.

Andy Ritcher, comedian, writer and former contestant on the show, in conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, expressed his frustration over the uncalled departure.

"I think Whitney going home, to me it's absolutely insane,” he said. “I mean, she's an amazing dancer.”

The Madagascar star added, “If all the sticklers who were furious about me still being in it, who were demanding perfect technical dancing, I don't know why she would get sent home under that criterion."

He further noted that fans on social media talked about the show like a soap drama. Ritcher said that many people were talking about how Leavitt should exit, leaving him confused and wondering why so many are against her.

He theorised that the public’s stance towards Leavitt might be because of her role in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where she was allegedly seen as a "villain".

However, Ritcher still found it difficult to understand the animosity towards her. He praised Leavitt’s character, describing her as one of the "sweetest, most positive loving people" he encountered during his time on the show.

Following her elimination, Leavitt posted a video on her Instagram, reflecting on her experience on the show.

She stated, “When you’re casted in Dancing with the Stars, you are seeing these people hours, every single day. Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I’m going through withdrawals.”