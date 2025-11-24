 
Geo News

Bollywood icon Dharmendra takes his last breath at 89

Legendary star Dharmendra leaves behind his legacy today

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 24, 2025

Bollywood icon Dharmendra takes his last breath at 89
Bollywood icon Dharmendra takes his last breath at 89

Bollywood legendary actor Dharmendra breathed his last at age 89 in Mumbai.

The actor, fondly known as He-Man, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month due to breathing issues.

However, the veteran actor could not survive and passed away at the hospital on Monday morning.

His death marks the end of true Indian cinema and fans as well as celebrities pay their final respects to the actor’s celebrated legacy.

Looking back at his inspiring journey, Dharmendra’s acting career spanned over six decades was filled with unforgettable performances in movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar among other cinematic gems.

Meanwhile, the late actor's upcoming movie Ikkis is going to be his last movie where he played a significant role. It will release in theatres on December 25.

Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and his daughter Esha Doel arrived at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.

Several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others have also reached at the crematorium for the final rites.

More From Showbiz

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital: Family confirms
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital: Family confirms
'My skin reflects Pakistan's soil': Miss Universe Pakistan hits back at critics video
'My skin reflects Pakistan's soil': Miss Universe Pakistan hits back at critics
'We're growing to four': Iqra Aziz announces second pregnancy
'We're growing to four': Iqra Aziz announces second pregnancy
Sunny Deol updates fans on Dharmendra's health amid death speculation
Sunny Deol updates fans on Dharmendra's health amid death speculation
Dharmendra's death reports are fake: Hema Malini lashes out at media
Dharmendra's death reports are fake: Hema Malini lashes out at media
Dharmendra's daughter denies reports of veteran actor's death
Dharmendra's daughter denies reports of veteran actor's death
Celebrities mourn Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, luminous voice of Urdu lost
Celebrities mourn Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, luminous voice of Urdu lost
Asim Azhar's first solo track sparks Hania Aamir reunion rumours
Asim Azhar's first solo track sparks Hania Aamir reunion rumours
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce birth of baby boy
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce birth of baby boy