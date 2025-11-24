Karan Johar, Bollywood stars react to Dharmendra’s death

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar led the tributes after legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.

Shortly after the heartbreaking news of Dharmendra’s passing made headlines, Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to the He-Man of Bollywood.

“It is an end of an ERA…..” he began the caption. “A massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history.”

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director continued to rave over the late icon, writing, “he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe.”







