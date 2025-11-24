Highly anticipated 'Asim Ali' album released, fans respond with praise

Singer Asim Azhar in a file photo. — @Instagram @asimazhar

Pakistani pop singer Asim Azhar has released his new album "Asim Ali", an emotional project he says represents the “truest” version of himself, and the one he proudly unveiled first to his mother, Gul-e-Rana

In a behind-the-scenes recording shared from his studio session and promo shoot, Asim said he has always played every new song to his mother before anyone else.

“From my very first track until today, she (my mother) has always been the first person who hears my music. Even when I return from the studio, if she's awake, I play it for her first,” he said.

In the video, Asim said that the final masters of the album had just arrived, but added that before moving ahead with promo work, he would share the completed project with his mother.

Asim also reflected emotionally on the journey: "I really want to call it my first album… even though technically it's not. But for some reason, it feels like my first album."

He explained that "Aasim Ali" feels deeply personal because it is entirely his own creative expression. “I can say with peace and pride that this is my album — just mine,” he added.

Addressing his fans, Asim said most people knew him as Asim Azhar, but Aasim Ali represents a more intimate and unfiltered artistic identity.

“You guys knew Asim Azhar, but you didn’t know Aasim Ali. Now I think it’s the right time you get to know him… I’m in my most authentic state.”

The singer concluded with a message of gratitude: “Thank you. I am Asim Azhar — and this is my album, Aasim Ali.”

The album is now out for listeners to stream and watch across platforms.

