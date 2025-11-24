 
Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate handwritten note on health crisis

Princess of Wales pens emotional message about growing health problem as 2025 comes to an end

Areeba Khan
November 24, 2025

Princess Kate's team released the future Queen's personal message in which she highlighted the growing health problem, urging readers to be empathetic and supportive.

On November 24, Kensington Palace shared photos of the Princess of Wales' handwritten note on their social media channels, marking the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week.

In her statement, Catherine said, "Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support."

Kate Middleton expressed her pride in being a patron of the Forward Trust, which supports individuals facing addiction issues.

The mother of three urged families and communities to show compassion and extend help to those in need, rather than succumbing to stigma.

The future Queen called for immediate action and asked people to join this meaningful conversation because "together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows."

It is important to mention that Princess Kate herself is in remission from cancer after undergoing chemotherapy.

Despite her health challenges, the active working member of the royal family showcased determination as she continues to serve people. 

