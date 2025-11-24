Meghan Markle spreads her wings after embracing freedom

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling like a bird out of the cage after relocating to the US flowing her exit from the royal household.

The Duchess of Sussex has been celebrating every moment of her newfound freedom in Montecito, surrounded by her husband Prince Harry and their two beloved children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since she soared into a brighter future in 2020.

The Hollywood celebrity's early struggles adapting to life inside the monarchy, including her dissatisfaction with the couple's first homes following their 2018 wedding, has been higlighted in a new royal biography.

Harry's wife reportedly found the royal residence Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds deeply underwhelming. The house ws assigned to teh Sussexes after their lavish 2018 marriage.

The property, consisted of two-bedroom residence, long considered a cozy but humble space within the estate, quickly became a point of frustration for Meghan.

Royal author Tom Quinn pens that teh Duchess was highly critical of the "small" cottage, adding that she even described life at Kensington Palace as a 'kind of prison'.

While the residence has often been praised by insiders for its privacy and proximity to Kensington High Street, Quinn notes that once the "initial glamour" of royal life "wore off", the Duchess was left "horrified" by the daily routine of being driven to official engagements from the palace.

An insider quoted in the book adds: "Meghan realised that living there would be like living in the Russian steppe. Its remoteness made Kensington seem like the centre of the universe."

According to the royal expert, life at Nottingham Cottage "was the beginning of all Meghan's troubles," adding: "She felt it was so small that it must be a reflection on how the royal family were belittling her husband."

Menawhile, anotehr expert Ingrid Seward claimed: "I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate… which Harry used to call 'my hovel.'"