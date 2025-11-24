Prince Edward undertakes important role in Ghana after King’s orders

Prince Edward is continuing in his mission, at the behest of King Charles, as he arrived in Ghana on Sunday for a two-day visit.

The Duke of Edinburgh was in Nigeria just last week as he made the royal family proud by carrying on the legacy of his late father, Prince Philip. Edward has now moved on to another crucial task to strengthen the ties between the UK and the Ghana.

The visit comes just months after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were eyeing Ghana for their next faux-royal tour.

The monarch ended up entrusting his good brother, Edward, to spread a positive message on behalf of the monarch just weeks after the disgraced brother of the King, Andrew, was ousted from the family.

Upon his arrival, the royal was welcomed by the British High Commissioner Christian Rogg. Before Edward’s welcome, the commissioner expressed his delight over the royal’s visit calling it a “celebration of the strong and evolving relationship between the UK and Ghana”.

“It’s about recognising our shared values and the real impact of our collaboration from education and climate action to inclusive development and innovation,” he said. “It also honours Ghana’s vital role and enduring leadership within the Commonwealth.”

As Edward sets out to reinforce the modern partnership between the United Kingdom and Ghana, will be visiting Aburi where he will visit a Kindergarten and a teaching student class at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education.

Following that, the royal will visit the Aburi Botanical Gardens and learn about the horticultural practices. The African country. He will also plant a tree as a symbolic commitment to sustainability as a nod to King Charles and their late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

On his trip, Edward is slated to meet with Ghana’s Paralympic and sports associations and teams ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.