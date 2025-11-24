Prince Harry, Meghan issue joint statement after Kate's urgent call

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shed light on harms of digital media and AI

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a joint statement after Princess Kate’s emotional appeal.

On November 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again shed light on the harms of digital media and AI.

In a meaningful message released on the Archewell Foundation's official website, the Sussexes' team shares a survey report that was conducted to understand the negative impact on youth in online spaces.

In 2025, Harry and Meghan’s team members spoke to 106 young people aged 10 to 25 across Australia, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Their words—sometimes hopeful, often conflicted, always honest—reveal a generation navigating unprecedented complexity,” the statement reads.

Most young people defined their experiences as “overwhelming, confusing, and overstimulating.”

Speaking of AI, the Montecito couple shared that it has become a “non-negotiable” part of youngsters' lives.

They urged the world leaders, tech experts and policy makers to join hands in providing safe online mediums to the young population.

It is pertinent to note that Harry and Meghan’s new comments came after Princess Kate made an urgent call to be empathetic and supportive towards people suffering from addiction problems.