Psychic predicts Prince William 2026 personal win in King’s new plans

Prince William is anticipated to hold the fort for his father King Charles in 2026 as the monarch plans to attend to matters of international diplomacy.

The Prince of Wales, who has reportedly been prepared to take on his destined role “on a moment’s notice” by the Palace, was seen establishing his image as a global leader as he stepped in for his father for significant events, giving the speech at the COP30 and attending the funeral of the late Pope Francis.

2026 will also prove to be a rewarding year for the heir to the throne despite the cut down on his travels, according to psychic Inbaal Honigman.

“He will be run off his feet, but with no overseas travel indicated, all of this activity takes place within the borders of the Kingdom,” she predicted.

King Charles had revealed that his cancer treatment can be “scaled back” as doctors have indicated positive recovery. Hence, the Palace has already indicated three major tours for Chales and Camilla next year.

In her tarot card reading, she determined to Tarotoo that William’s year be dictated by the “most positive” World card.

She claimed that this year will be “successful, joyous, and easygoing” and it will leave him with a sense of personal victory.

William will also be doing a lot of the work that he is passionate about. He is set to lend his name to “scientific research around longevity, and he will be photographed supporting animal conservation efforts, specifically relating to aviary species”. He is also expected to open a chain of schools.

It will be a rewarding year but a busy one.