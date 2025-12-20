King Charles provides salve for royal headache after distressing update

King Charles and Queen Camilla will soon be joining the senior royal members of the family at Sandringham estate for a major celebration.

The annual tradition, which has been passed down from generations, will be carried out once again this year with attendance from the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband among others.

It is unclear if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be making an appearance even though their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have been firmly dismissed from even the private gathering of the royals.

It is understood that the festive time during the royal gathering is quite informal and leads to the members loosening up. Some would even indulge in drinks more than usual to celebrate.

Although, it is possible that some would reach for an extra glass or two to just forget about the latest turmoil caused by Andrew, who appeared in more photos in the Epstein files just days before Christmas.

With the recent headlines that have once again making rounds, the royals are possibly going to need something to soothe it. The Sun revealed that Charles’s Sandringham estate has introduced a special Christmas cracker, which is “a great stocking filler for anyone known to overindulge”.

The new Morning After Hangover Comforter gift box is contains all the things needed to help dull the ache after being ‘sloshed over’. It contains two sachets of a herbal mix which will be able to soothe the ‘morning after’ suffering.