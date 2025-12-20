Queen Camilla takes big risk ‘stepping into’ Royal Lodge rift with Andrew

Queen Camilla, who has firmly kept herself out of the royal family clashes even if she had unwilling been factored in, could be changing her tune next year in a bid to secure her future.

King Charles had delivered good news to public about his cancer earlier this month as he made an address to support a charity. He shared that doctors her now confident that his treatment can be “scaled back” which indicated a positive progression.

Despite that, a psychic predicts that the Queen Consort will not be taking any chances as dives into an unexpected matter.

Camilla is not only going on “many journeys across great distances”, she is also delving in some property matters, according to psychic Inbaal Honigman.

Previously, a report had claimed that the monarch had been “eyeing [Royal Lodge] as a potential dowager house for his wife Camilla”. Meanwhile, before Andrew’s eviction was announced, friends of the ex-prince noted that King had an “ulterior motive in wanting him to leave Royal Lodge”.

“He and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, his daughters, have told friends that the King wants Royal Lodge to be the Queen’s base in Windsor should she outlive him,” a source had told The Telegraph.

The expert told Tarotoo that the fiery Tower card indicates a “busy and active” year and suggests that Camilla would be “stepping in to help relatives as they move house”.

While it remains unspecified who the family member is, but Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are anticipated to leave the Windsor property in 2026. It is possible that under the guise of help and support, Camilla could be securing the 30-room mansion for herself.

However, Inbaal warns that the “chaotic nature of the Tower is not traditionally linked with successful investments, as it carries an element of risk”.

Even though a report in GB News dimissed the claims of making Royal Lodge a dowager house citing a Palace source, it remains to be seen how things pan out.