Andrew’s new setback proves royal family’s major misjudgement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains unfazed with the turmoil he continues to cause for the royal family as Palace is thrown into another panic mode.

It is understood that the Firm has been bracing itself for the oncoming PR disaster with regards to the shamed former royal, but it the release of the new photos still sent a jolt behind Palace walls.

The royals quickly wrapping their engagements for the year as are set to gather at Sandringham estate for their annual Christmas in a matter of days. However, Andrew is space in the headlines all over again, pointed out Daily Beast editor, Tom Sykes.

These photos are “an unqualified nightmare” for the royal family and it “underscores how the Epstein scandal continues to metastasise, refusing to stay buried no matter how much the Palace might wish it otherwise”.

He explained that King Charles’s decision to strip Andrew off of his royal titles and honours “reinforced the widespread belief that there has been a concerted effort to paper over the scandal without ever properly confronting it”.

Sykes added that it also doesn’t make Andrew accountable for his actions.

There as been an increase in the number of royal engagements in the lead up to the Sandringham Christmas. It could have been a strategic move for the Palace to keep the spotlight on their work.

However, this has turned out to be a major miscalculation as Andrew still hogged space in papers following the release of the scandalous images in the Epstein files.