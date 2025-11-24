Taylor Swift set for holiday miracle with 'Opalite' video: new hint dropped

Taylor Swift fans excitedly wait for surprise Christmas release

Taylor Swift might have held back on The Life of a Showgirl promo up until now, but she sure has some plans up her sleeve.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is believed to be working on a music video for her next single, Opalite, which she will reportedly release on Christmas.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker took social media by storm when multiple outlets reported that Swift was allegedly recording the music video with Lewis Capaldi and other guests who appeared on The Graham Norton Show in the same show as her.

During the show, one of the guests brought up the idea of appearing in one of her music videos, which was, Swifties believe, the moment she decided on the music video.

While Swifties are engaged in the exciting discussion about the upcoming music video, one X user shared a video, which they claimed showed Swift’s “filming crew leaving the third location in a supposedly house south of London spotted earlier this week.”

The clip quickly gained traction all over social media, with one fan writing, “Omg there's a visual evidence!!!!!” while another echoed, “ITS COMING.”

A third chimed in, “The QUEEN is saving the Christmas OMFG,” and, “So basically it wasn't elizabeth taylor she was filming...,” wrote another, referring to the speculations about the 14-time-Grammy winner filming Elizabeth Taylor music video in the British city.

Although the rumours haven’t been officially confirmed, Swifties believe that the Eras Tour performer has been multitasking while she plans her wedding.

The song has also entered the Top 20 on this week’s published US Pop Radio (Mediabase) chart.