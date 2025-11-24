Taylor Swift brings back 'Showgirl' trick for exciting announcement

 
Nimra Saeed
November 24, 2025

Taylor Swift sent fans wild with a new countdown on her official website, as they ran their thoughts to figure out what could be hidden behind.

The 35-year-old pop superstar set a new timer on the website, scheduled to end on November 24, 11 a.m. ET.

The Love Story hitmaker’s fans flocked to social media and shared their speculations for the secret announcement.

While some hoped for the “OPALITE MUSIC VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT,” given the Christmas-themed poster for the countdown.

Others chanted, “RESTOCK EVERYTHING,” referring to her recent The Life of a Showgirl merch drop, which was quickly sold out.

“Pls be the variants, pls be the variants,” some prayed.

What the countdown revealed, however, was a surprising, exclusive holiday-inspired vinyl collection for Swift’s new album.

The holiday variants were announced to be “very limited” and available only for 24 hours, but excited fans are already rushing to add their favourite variants to the carts. 

Swifties still have their fingers crossed for the Opalite music video announcement, which is speculated to be released on Christmas.

