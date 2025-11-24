Jason Kelce shares wholesome parenting strategy with wife Kylie

Jason Kelce gives rare peek inside 'teamwork' with wife Kylie

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce prioritise raising their daughters right above all else, and both listen to each other to decide what is best for them.

The 38-year-old retired NFL star shared his and wife Kylie’s perspective on raising their four daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 7 months, just like they would have raised boys.

During the November 24 episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason discussed parenting with brother Travis Kelce, saying, “We're on the same page almost all the time. We're both pretty disciplinarian when it comes to the girls,” about Kylie.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre joked that he had to navigate being a girl dad, saying, “The only girl I grew up with is Travis, so this is new territory.”

However, being a girl dad didn’t change anything as Jason recalled deciding, “I'm gonna make her tough and disciplined,” and not say yes to everything his daughters want.

Although the dad of four shared that being with his daughters, it becomes very difficult to not “cave” when they want something, but their mother is “is better at resisting that than I am, a 100%.”

Despite considering his defeat in harmless matters, Jason added that he too takes on a strict position when it comes to “lying” and other cases which require him to “put his foot down.”

Jason’s parenting insights come after he teased the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about having his own children in an episode with Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne and Jason both gushed about being fathers to girls and prepared Travis for the exciting journey he has ahead.