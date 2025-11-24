Shah Rukh Khan leads tributes after cinema legend Dharmendra passes away

Dharmendra Kewal Krishna Deol, widely regarded as one of the most handsome and commercially successful film stars in the history of Indian cinema breathed his last at the age of 89 in Mumbai.

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month with breathing complications.

Sadly, he did not recover and passed away on Monday morning.

His passing signifies the close of a golden chapter in Indian cinema, with fans and celebrities worldwide paying homage to his remarkable legacy.

Following the news of his death Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan poured his heart out on Social media, mourning the loss of the veteran actor.

He wrote: 'Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal… and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always.'

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Dharmendra's illustrious six-decade career delivered timeless performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, and continues other masterpieces.

As far as his personal life was concerned, Dharmendra never divorced his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

He continued to fulfill his responsibilities as a husband and father to his children, from his first marriage-Sunny Deol Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol and Vijeita Deol.

Dharmendra later married Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughter: Esha and Ahana Deol.