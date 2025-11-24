Eva Longoria reveals real reason for getting behind the camera

Eva Longoria has recently revealed her real reason for getting behind the camera.

The Desperate Housewives actress discussed lack of diversity in Hollywood, notably female Latin-American directors.

Eva, who made her directorial debut in 2023 with Flamin’ Hot, shared that she became a director and producer to “create opportunities for women and for people from my community”

“There is definitely a lot of work to be done. I’m trying to do my part,” said the 50-year-old in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

Reflecting on Latin-American representation in Hollywood, Eva noted, “We’re severely underrepresented in TV and movie and it’s getting worse.”

“Five years ago, we [made up], like, 7 percent of TV and film and now we’re 4 percent. It’s actually going in the wrong direction,” continued the 50-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Emmy-nominated actress gave credit to her husband Jose Baston for showing her support to achieve her professional goals.

“I’m busy and my career is very important to me, but I’m really fortunate that I met my match in that,” she remarked.

While praising her husband, Eva added, “He’s totally supportive of my dreams and my goals and what I want to get done.”

Meanwhile, she is currently working on her next directing project, The Fifth Wheel, an upcoming Netflix comedy starring Kim Kardashian.