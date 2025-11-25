Miley Cyrus turns 33 with black-and-white celebrations

Miley Cyrus took to social media to celebrate 33rd birthday

Miley Cyrus marked her 33rd birthday with a simple, stylish celebration, and a heartfelt message that reflected where she is in life right now.

The singer shared two black-and-white photos from her party, including a candle and a white cake topped with berries.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote, “33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes. All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up. I love you all.”

Among the many people sending her love was her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who dropped into the comments with a short but warm message: “Happy birthday Smiley Miley!”

It was a small gesture, but one that shows just how far the two have come after a very public family rift.

The father-daughter relationship faced strain following Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ 2022 divorce.

Miley explained earlier this year that she felt a “lot of loyalty” to her mother, which made that period complicated and emotionally heavy.

She later shared that much of the tension came from taking on “some of my mom’s hurt,” which caused distance between her and her dad.

With time, though, Miley says her perspective has shifted.

She told The New York Times she’s learning to “love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing.”

By her thirties, she said family had become her priority, and she felt relieved knowing that “bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

Her birthday celebration seems to reflect that sense of peace.

Their renewed bond became even clearer in August, when she surprised Billy Ray with a song she wrote for his birthday called Secrets.

At the time, he shared how touched he was, saying she gave him “the gift of music” and had Fleetwood Mac play on the track.

Now, as Miley steps into 33, it’s clear the little moments, a black-and-white cake photo, a short birthday comment from her dad, and the quiet rebuilding of family ties, mean more than ever.