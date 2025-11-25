Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry 'happy' with royal tribute

Meghan Markle moves back to royal circle: 'Harry is happy'

Meghan Markle, who often publicly recalls the traumatic phase of her life in the UK, appears to be paying tribute to the much-loved royal figure, sparking mixed reactions.

The Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to 2025 by appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar December 2025/January 2026 issue.

Several of her photos sparked reactions from fans due to their resemblance to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's iconic moments.

From ensembles to poses, Meghan reminded people of Diana. But her latest move left few fans and a PR expert disappointed, as it was seen as a 'copy' of the late Princess of Wales' vision.

In conversation with express.co.uk, Renae Smith shared, "These are not gentle references or sweet tributes. They are copies. That cross-legged one on the floor? Stop it!"

She dubbed Meghan's decision 'provocative' in all the wrong ways, criticising the Duchess for intentionally coming under the "royal shadow" despite her constant attacks on the firm.

"It’s not hard to avoid anything Royal. But she can't go two weeks without doing something related to the Royal Family!" Renae added.

However, the expert believes that Meghan's photos must have been an emotional moment for her husband, Harry, as he would have seen it as a special nod.

"I guess Harry might love it. I would assume she checked with him first, and he probably told her it was lovely," Renae said.